Speech to Text for Lady Golden Eagles win big at home

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

northland christians field conditions..the leblond lady golden eagles had an opportunity to play an unexpected home game.. leblond coming into this game at 2-4 on the yearand would like to get a win at home in these cold conditions..== sommer herner has a monster game as she dominates this fist half as she scores her second goal there..==northland christian aswers back with a goal of their own to make it 2-1..==herner didnt just have a hat thrick of three in a row, but she ends up with four in the first half..==northland christian was completely outmatched in this one. leblond gets a much needed win today the