Lady Golden Eagles win big at home

Road game turned into a home game for Golden Eagles due to bad field conditions and Leblond dominates.

Posted: Mon Apr 09 22:33:07 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Apr 09 22:33:07 PDT 2018
Posted By: Adam Orduna

northland christians field conditions..the leblond lady golden eagles had an opportunity to play an unexpected home game.. leblond coming into this game at 2-4 on the yearand would like to get a win at home in these cold conditions..== sommer herner has a monster game as she dominates this fist half as she scores her second goal there..==northland christian aswers back with a goal of their own to make it 2-1..==herner didnt just have a hat thrick of three in a row, but she ends up with four in the first half..==northland christian was completely outmatched in this one. leblond gets a much needed win today the
