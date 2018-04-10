Speech to Text for Royals Heat Up Kauffman Stadium

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

score 9-1.. another cold day for the royals as they take on the seattle mariners..it seems as if every game so far has been in the 30's or 40's..==jake junis to start on the mound today for kansas city and his opposite marco gonzales starts for seattle..==in this stretch of cold weather it doesnt seem like much can go right as its hard to get the bats going.. today.. things actually got hot as the bats were on fire... as mike moustaukas hits a shot to center field he drives in two runs==now its jorge soliers turn..he hits a shot to center field..and dee gordon for seattle cant handle the ball and that brings in moose..==now alcides escobor wants in..and he lines one to the mound but rick-asheas off the pitcherand in comes paulo orlando..===the royals go on to win this game 10-0..and start the long home stand off right..royals will play again tomorrow