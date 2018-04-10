Speech to Text for Weather 630 Hit 4-10-18

a session with rhein. (anchors ad-lib to wx) <<after days of dreary weather, the sunshine is finally returning to northwest missouri and northeast kansas for your tuesday. warmer temperatures are also on the horizon this week with temperatures warming to the upper 50s today as high pressure takes over the central u.s. it will also get a bit windy over the next few days as the southwest winds start picking up, gusting up to 30-35 miles per hour by wednesday. we will get up to the middle to upper 70s by wednesday and thursday. we'll go up into the lower 70s by friday. right now, there is a chance of rain in the forecast for friday evening as another storm system will push through the area. all depends on how fast the system passes through if we'll get any thunderstorms. it will be cooler behind the system for the weekend with highs in the upper 40s with partly sunny skies. there is a very slight chance for some snow on saturday. this is something we'll continue to watch over the next several days. partly sunny and breezy for sunday with highs in the middle 40s. sunny skies and cool to kick off the new workweek with highs in the lower 50s on monday. >>