Speech to Text for South Florida Tornado

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a confirmed tornado caused havoc tuesday in coastal south florida. this was the scene over fort lauderdale near miami. the national weather service says a tornado formed there yesterday. afternoon. the fort lauderdale-hollywood international airport says one of its runways was shut down for about two-and-a-half hours so crews could remove debris. hundreds of flights were either delayed or canceled. the bad weather also caused a tree to topple onto a home in fort lauderdale. no injuries were reported. the national weather service also confirmed a second tornado in western palm beach county. (anchors ad-lib to wx) <<wednesday should see more sunshine and warmer temperatures. the winds do begin to increase with gusts to near 30 mph expected. thursday, much of the same with highs in the upper 70s and gusty winds. by friday, temps cool slightly with highs in the lower 70s. right now, there is a chance of rain in the forecast for friday evening as another storm system will push through the area. timing of this system needs to be watched as we could see a few