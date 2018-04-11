Speech to Text for Greitens report

6, i'm bob cervera, missouri state lawmakers have released a report on governor eric greitens tonight that's related to an extramarital affair... kq2's brooke anderson is here in-studio with the latest on the report -- which was released just an hour ago... a special house committee has been investigating the governor's conduct regarding an invasion of privacy charge connected to the affair which took place in 2015... in the report, the woman who greitens admits to having an affair with details her encounter with him. the graphic report details multiple instances in which the woman says greitens called her derogatory names among other things that occured during their encounters the report states she felt like her privacy was invaded however, she never saw an actual picture, nor did she recall the first time she saw his phone. governor greitens released a statement an hour before the report was released today he called the investigation by the committee a "politcal witch hunt" and says the report is sure to be "full of lies" (sot gov. eric greitens " this report is separate from the ongoing criminal investigation in this case. state lawmakers are holding a press conference as we speak... we'll hear more from them tonight at 10... reporting in studio brooke anderson kq2 your local news leader... thanks brooke... the governor goes to trial for his invasion of privacy charge may 14th.