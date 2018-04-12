Speech to Text for King Hill Littering

carries fines in every city... but that doesn't seem to stop people from dumping trash anywhere and everywhere. kq2's madeline mcclain spoke to people who are concerned about others who trash st. joseph: <<trash that is not found here- at the landfill.can be found here, here and here. aimee finch is sick of seeing it."we were up here, my boyfriend kids and i, enjoying the sites until we saw the trash"old beer bottles, fast food wrappers , and bags of trash litter the king hill steep lookout. finch is frustrated the trash keeps piling up."we all have to live here and i was raised to take care of what's yours or where you live, your house or whatever, and this is not taking care of it."she took to facebook to post about it-- she asked on a local crime page whether anybody cared about the city anymore supposed to have pride in our town and we don't"more than 100 people responded to her post-- a few listing other illegal dumping sites bothering them too.the littering problem extends to missouri roads too.and it's an expensive problem"annually modot will spend over 6.7 million dollars for litter removal."that's a lot of money that could be diverted to other projects.modot workers could also focus on other problems."i mean they would be out patching potholes, they would be out mowing."finch has a simple solution-- and it doesn't cost any money."if there is a trash can use it. simple.">> modot's annual "no more trash" campaign begins sunday... the goal is to make missouri cleaner. you can help by contacting our local modot office to get