Speech to Text for Western Professor Wins Governor's Award

the city. a professor from missouri western has been recognized by the state for her outstanding contributions to education dr. pam clary, assistant professor and director of social work, received the governor's award for excellence in education clary began teaching at western in 2007 she was nominated for the award for her efforts in driving student involvement with a service clary says she is honored to be selected and hopes to be a good representative of the university. (sot )"that totally took me by surprise. i'm deeply humbled, i'm very humbled because missouri western has very high quality professors here on campus. i could not do this job without the support of the faculty, the support of our department and our administration." clary serves as the faculty advisor for the organization of student social workers at western