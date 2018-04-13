Clear

Greitens and Schaaf

Posted: Thu Apr 12 20:49:32 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Apr 12 20:49:33 PDT 2018
calling on president donald trump to ask for governor eric greitens' resignition tonight... this comes as the governor continues to face an uphill battle after explosive new allegations about his extramarital affair were released yesterday. republican senator rob schaaf says he read the graphic report a special house committee released following their investigation into greitens' affair. schaaf says he feels the governors credibility is gone, and that it's time for greitens to resign. (sot sen. rob schaaf " schaaf says with greitens' background as a navy seal, he doesn't believe the governor will resign without a fight... and believes the only person the governor may listen to is president trump himself. the governor also issuing a statement this afternoon through a press release... greitens says the report released by the special house committee was incomplete. he also says "the house report contained explosive, hurtful allegations of coercion, violence, and assault", and that the information is "false." greitens is facing an invasion of privacy charge, which is seperate from the house report and investigation. he states again that he believes his jury trial set for may 14th will
Enjoy the beautiful spring weather today because some stormy weather is on the way as our next storm system is set to move in on Friday. Right now, there is a likely chance of thunderstorms in the forecast for Friday. The timing of this system needs to be watched as we could see a few strong to severe thunderstorms develop Friday afternoon and evening.
