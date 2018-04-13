Tornado Watch In Effect

Clear
SEVERE WX: Tornado Watch View Alerts

Posted: Fri Apr 13 12:33:56 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Apr 13 12:33:57 PDT 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 83°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 82°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 83°
Cameron
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 79°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 84°
A Tornado Watch is now in effect for much of the KQ2 viewing area. The Watch is in effect until 9 PM tonight.
