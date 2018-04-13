Speech to Text for Tornado Watch In Effect Until 9 PM

kq2's chief meteorologist, mike bracciano, is here now... <<a tornado watch is now in effect for much of the kq2 viewing area. the watch is in effect until 9 pm tonight.the storm prediction center has northwest missouri under an "enhanced" risk while northeast kansas is still under a "slight" risk. for severe thunderstorms on friday. the main event is looking to be from 4 through 9 p.m. the main threats are looking to be more high winds and large hail, but an isolated tornado or two can't be ruled out. it is a good idea to start looking over your severe weather safety plan and make sure you have a way to get watches & warnings, such as a noaa weather radio and the kq2 mobile weather app. we will continue to track this system so stay tuned to kq2 for more updates throughout the day. temperatures do cool down slightly with highs in the middle 70s on friday. as for the the weekend, high temperatures behind the system will fall into the middle 40s on saturday with the chance of a few showers. we could see some snow on sunday morning with highs in the low 40s. sunny skies and slightly warmer temperatures kick off the new workweek with highs in the lower 50s on monday to the middle 60s by tuesday through thursday. it will be a bit breezy at times.>> now to sports...