Speech to Text for western softball vs lopers

the griffons honored their graduating seniors today at spring sports complex...==== we go to the fourth... griffs up 2-0... shelbie atwell drops one to right field... runner on for western...==== then..morgan foster..rips one to left field...her double scores shelbie atwell.... griffons lead 3-0 in the fourth...====that's all the runs they would needas kaili hinds was able to hold off any comebacks...she strikes out kaitlyn johnson...and thats one of her four on the day... ====then hinds gets alexis ray to ground out to end the game...final score...3-0.....