Speech to Text for western baseball vs lindenwood

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

p-m.... lindenwood in town to finish off a three-game series with western....and the lions have a runner on third...====ian nelson for lindenwood...pops one to center...maurice brown makes the grab...throws home... the ump initially waves save... but changes his mind and calls him out....====brown now up to bat for the griffons...takes one to center field...runner aboard for western...looking to add to a 2-0 lead...=== next..michael miller is walked...two runners on for western..===casey danley belts one to left field....that one's out of here.... adds to the lead...western goes on to win...8-0...