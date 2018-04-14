Clear

western baseball vs lindenwood

western baseball vs lindenwood

Posted: Fri Apr 13 21:00:24 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Apr 13 21:00:24 PDT 2018
Posted By: Max Moore

Speech to Text for western baseball vs lindenwood

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

p-m.... lindenwood in town to finish off a three-game series with western....and the lions have a runner on third...====ian nelson for lindenwood...pops one to center...maurice brown makes the grab...throws home... the ump initially waves save... but changes his mind and calls him out....====brown now up to bat for the griffons...takes one to center field...runner aboard for western...looking to add to a 2-0 lead...=== next..michael miller is walked...two runners on for western..===casey danley belts one to left field....that one's out of here.... adds to the lead...western goes on to win...8-0...
Saint Joseph
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 51°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 51°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 42°
Overnight, thunderstorms move off to the east. Winds will eventually change from the south to northwest as a cold front moves through. Low temps fall into the upper 40s. Saturday and Sunday will have the potential for some rain, and yes even some snow late on Saturday and into Sunday morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events