Speech to Text for Local Venue Hosts Spring Bridal Fair

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

warmer air with highs in the mid-60s. >> newlyweds to be, listen up. here's your chance to find everything for your wedding in one place. amy andrews is here to tell us about an upcoming bridal fair. thanks for being here. this isn't your first time out with the bridal fair? >> it's our first bridal fair, our third anniversary of owning the farm. it's on sunday the 15th is from 1-4. it's a free event. come out and join us. >> the bridal fair came into your mind because of? >> just the opportunity to bring so many wedding vendors together. we have over 30. it's a fun time to bring everyone together. our business is family-owned as most of the vendors joining us. we like to share that opportunity with others. will this be actually, what kind of venue is the bridal show going to be in? >> is our venue. that was venue 22. it was an antique museum in the 1970s. those that remember it back in the day, it was called the antique barn. it was built to show. peace antiques. we can see 300. >> that's amazing. i imagine you will be showing off place. as a place for a reception or something like that as well. >> yes. ceremony/reception for weddings. but we just had a baby shell. we are having family reunions, hosting prom and graduation parties. >> how many vendors do you expect to be there? >> over 30. we have everything from your cake decorators. djs. food, couple different vendors with food. then anywhere from your photographers, hair and makeup artists. the list goes on. over 30 vendors. >> is everybody local? >> yes, from st. joseph to the kansas city area. >> this whole thing is happening in - - not that far from saint joe. >> yes. >> here's the information. backwoods venue 22. coming up this sunday from 1-4. more than 30 wedding professionals will be there. there's the exact address if you want to throw it into your navigation. >> open to the public and no charge for admission. >> that's the best part. will be a great day. >> weddings are too expensive. >> great ideas and great people to come out and enjoy your sunday afternoon. >> thanks for being here. good luck on the event. i'm sure it will help a lot of people. stay with us, more live at five