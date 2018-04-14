Clear

BALLOON RELEASE HONORS THOSE LOST TO VIOLENCE

A local organization is paying tribute to those who lost their lives to violent crime.

Posted: Sat Apr 14 14:45:26 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Apr 14 14:45:26 PDT 2018
Posted By: Madeline McClain

Speech to Text for BALLOON RELEASE HONORS THOSE LOST TO VIOLENCE

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

paying tribute to those who lost their lives to violent crime. take back our town hosted the 9th annual balloon release for victims of violent crimes this evening. dozens of families gathered outside the remington nature center to release balloons in memory of their lost love ones. gloria watson lost her son in 2004 and says she started organizing the balloon release as a way to connect with other families experiencing grief (sot)"you can't be by yourself and be able to go through something like this, burying your child. i wasn't going to let anyone else go through this by themself and i'm hoping what i have done in doing this has helped a lot of families that are going through the loss of their child to violent crime." the group also displayed a community quilt listing the names of 29 victims who lost their lives to violence in st. joseph.
Saint Joseph
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 35°
Maryville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 35°
Savannah
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 35°
Cameron
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 39°
Fairfax
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 20°
After a warm and stormy Friday, the weekend begins on a different note. Saturday is expected to be much cooler with the potential for a few showers. High temperatures today will only be in the 40s. By tonight, rain showers will likely begin to mix with some snow and some light accumulation (less than half an inch) is possible tonight.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events