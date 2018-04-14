Speech to Text for BALLOON RELEASE HONORS THOSE LOST TO VIOLENCE

paying tribute to those who lost their lives to violent crime. take back our town hosted the 9th annual balloon release for victims of violent crimes this evening. dozens of families gathered outside the remington nature center to release balloons in memory of their lost love ones. gloria watson lost her son in 2004 and says she started organizing the balloon release as a way to connect with other families experiencing grief (sot)"you can't be by yourself and be able to go through something like this, burying your child. i wasn't going to let anyone else go through this by themself and i'm hoping what i have done in doing this has helped a lot of families that are going through the loss of their child to violent crime." the group also displayed a community quilt listing the names of 29 victims who lost their lives to violence in st. joseph.