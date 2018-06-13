Speech to Text for A Hot and Stormy Monday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

continue to spew large amounts of lava. several channels still flowing into the ocean. some of that lava is forming new land in the pacific. some of the residents have been allowed to return to their homes, but many others are still being told to be ready to evacuate in a moment's notice. (anchors ad-lib to wx) <<a mild start to your monday as temperatures are in the 70s this morning. there could be a few showers and storms to the north and east of st. joseph this morning but the best chance for storms will come later this afternoon and evening.thunderstorm chances ramp up between 5-10 pm and some of these could be strong to severe. the storm prediction center has much of the area in a "slight" risk for severe weather. damaging winds and large hail are the main a tornado cannot be ruled out. bottom line: stay weather aware this afternoon and evening and stay with kq2 for more updates.as for the rest of the week, tuesday and wednesday feature highs in the 80s. a chance for storms exists tuesday night through thursday. to the 90s.>> thank you, colton... (anchors ad-lib out of wx)