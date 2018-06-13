Speech to Text for Mayor's Committee Tackles Crime, Mental Health

the st. joseph mayor's blue ribbon crime advisory committee met today at city hall drug use within the city of st. joseph was one the main topics of conversation also discussed was the opioid crisis, mental health issues and ways to address crime in the community this was the second meeting for the committee and members say they are still trying issues that people in the area are facing (sot: "well of course reducing crime in the community would be the goal for the committee and certainly the police force and the sheriff. uh, we are so new, we are trying to get our arms around exactly what it is that are the uh the driving factors for crime in the community." ) while a lot was discussed, all members were in agreement that the st. joseph police department has been efficient in trying to reduce crime over the past several years the recent high profile deaths of designer kate spade and celebrity chef anthony bourdain has put a new spotlight on suicide prevention... both missouri and kansas recently reported major spikes in suicide rates... kq2's madeline mcclain joins us to tell us how a lack of funding may be one big reason why...between 2005 and 2015-- more than 9 thousand 6 hundred people died by suicide in missouri.--or to put it visually-- enough people to fill up colorado's red rocks stadium. each year-- missouri sees a rise in suicides. for the fiscal year 2018-- missouri put 8 percent of its budget towards mental health. next year's budget-- 8 percent again. there was a $50 million dollar increase in that time-- but rising costs, inflation and dividing the money between all mental health issues --limits the impact. and locally- people available to answer a call for help are outnumbered. these are not quick calls where an officer can get there get the information and within 20 minutes be back out on the street. these are at a minimum a couple of hours a piece. you're looking at our of the 372 calls, approximately 744 man hours in the last 5 months. sergeant langston leads the area crisis intervention team. he says the st. joseph police department is 100 percent trained in mental health first aid. langston told community leaders today-- he is working to get the department more training but it's difficult to add more to an officer's full schedule. if you or someone you love needs help-- call the toll free national suicide prevention lifeline at 1 eight hundred 2 7 3 talk.that number will connect you to the nearest certified crisis center.reporting in studio, madeline mcclain, kq2 your local news leader.