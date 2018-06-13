Speech to Text for Covington Named MINK League Pitcher Of The Week

news for the st joe mustangs... starting pitcher brennon covington was named..this weeks mink league pitcher of the week..covington had 14 stikeouts..in six innings against the k.c monarchs last friday..and on the season so far..he has 24 strikeouts in 11 innings pitchedand is 2-0 on the year..congratulations