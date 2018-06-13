Clear

Covington Named MINK League Pitcher Of The Week

Posted: Mon Jun 11 22:46:08 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jun 11 22:46:09 PDT 2018
Posted By: Adam Orduna

news for the st joe mustangs... starting pitcher brennon covington was named..this weeks mink league pitcher of the week..covington had 14 stikeouts..in six innings against the k.c monarchs last friday..and on the season so far..he has 24 strikeouts in 11 innings pitchedand is 2-0 on the year..congratulations
