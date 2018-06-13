Clear

Improving Weather For Tuesday

Improving Weather For Tuesday

Posted: Tue Jun 12 05:29:47 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Jun 12 05:29:48 PDT 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

Speech to Text for Improving Weather For Tuesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

homes have been evacuated in colorado as crews battle intense wildfires. you can see in this video the dark smoke and massive flames firefighters are facing in durango, colorado. as of monday, the "4-16" fire destroyed more than 22- thousand acres. evacuations were ordered for at least two- thousand homes. state health officials have issued an air quality alert because of the heavy smoke in much of the southwestern and south-central portions of the state. the fire started on june 1st. crews only have it ten-percent contained. (anchors ad-lib to wx) <<showers and storms continue to come to an end this morning across the area and we do expect tuesday to be dry for the rest of the day. morning temperatures are in the 60s and 70s. high temps will eventually get into the upper 80s and lower 90s. it won't feel near as warm as it did yesterday. which is fine with us!heading into midweek, quiet conditions are expected. wednesday will be a very nice day with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 80s. thursday, temps begin to warm back up as highs reach into the low 90s. slight storm chances do exist both wednesday and thursday.as for the rest of the week and into the weekend, summer heat takes over with highs in the low to mid 90s through the weekend. skies are forecast to be mostly sunny. father's day is looking dry but hot with highs in the low 90s.>> thank you, colton... (anchors ad-lib out of wx) for many kids, summer means
Saint Joseph
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Not a bad Wednesday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Daytime highs have reached into the low 80s and with dew points in the 50s it was a nice spring like day.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events