Speech to Text for Improving Weather For Tuesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

homes have been evacuated in colorado as crews battle intense wildfires. you can see in this video the dark smoke and massive flames firefighters are facing in durango, colorado. as of monday, the "4-16" fire destroyed more than 22- thousand acres. evacuations were ordered for at least two- thousand homes. state health officials have issued an air quality alert because of the heavy smoke in much of the southwestern and south-central portions of the state. the fire started on june 1st. crews only have it ten-percent contained. (anchors ad-lib to wx) <<showers and storms continue to come to an end this morning across the area and we do expect tuesday to be dry for the rest of the day. morning temperatures are in the 60s and 70s. high temps will eventually get into the upper 80s and lower 90s. it won't feel near as warm as it did yesterday. which is fine with us!heading into midweek, quiet conditions are expected. wednesday will be a very nice day with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 80s. thursday, temps begin to warm back up as highs reach into the low 90s. slight storm chances do exist both wednesday and thursday.as for the rest of the week and into the weekend, summer heat takes over with highs in the low to mid 90s through the weekend. skies are forecast to be mostly sunny. father's day is looking dry but hot with highs in the low 90s.>> thank you, colton... (anchors ad-lib out of wx) for many kids, summer means