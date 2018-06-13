Clear

Warming up on Wednesday

Warming up on Wednesday

Posted: Tue Jun 12 13:14:29 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Jun 12 13:14:29 PDT 2018
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Not a bad Wednesday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Daytime highs have reached into the low 80s and with dew points in the 50s it was a nice spring like day.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events