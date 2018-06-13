Speech to Text for Child Shot in Apartment Building

a child in serious condition tonight after police say she was shot in a st. joseph apartment building thanks for joining us, i'm alan van zandt the st. joseph police department says they responded to a shots fired call around 10 a.m. this morning it happened on the 1900 block of s. 12th street in the old neely elementary school building -- now a multi-unit apartment complex police say when they arrived, they found a female child less than 5-years-old with a serious gun shot wound authorities say the child was taken to mosaic life care in serious condition (sot "i don't know the condition of the child right now i'll just tell you that its very serious, so what you're seeing right now is we are just getting into the initial phases of conducting this investigation and trying to figure out you know how this shooting took place.") captain jeff wilson says the condition of the child is unknown at this time no other details are being released on how the shooting happened the case has been turned over to the detective unit.