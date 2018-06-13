Speech to Text for Smoke Trailer

100 elementary students received a first-hand lesson in fire safety this morning... the st. joseph fire department used a fire safety smoke trailer to teach students at oak grove elementary about fire safety. students learned to recognize fire alarms, how to stay safe when cooking, and what to do if they're caught in a room that's filled with smoke. the trailer even filled with smoke to give kids a chance to practice what they learned. (sot "with more kids at home during the summer, it is important that we have working smoke detectors in the house and that the kids know what to do when they hear the smoke detector.") contact the st. joseph fire department for information about the fire safety trailer, or to schedule it for your school or