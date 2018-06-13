Speech to Text for Vacant Properties

commission is meeting with city council to make a plan for vacant buildings around town. kq2's sydnie holzfaster has more <<<boarded up windows, overgrown lawns and shattered windows, vacant buildings aren't difficult to spot in st. joseph"vacant buildings create a nuisance for neighbors, they can create a risk for first responders.they can create fire danger that create risk for other buildings."st. joseph's landmark commission is working with the city council to address the growing problem of vacant buildings throughout the city"ideas for helping to resolve some of the vacant building problems that we have here, especially in the historic district of st. joseph."the commission is looking to clear out abandoned properties by bank "the idea is to create a clearing house for the unwanted properties that blight our city scape."clearing out previously unmaintained properties by selling them to select buyers looking to invest"rather than just selling to the highest bidder, to seek responsible have the right model in mind to take on a vacant property, a vacant building or a vacant plot of land with a vision for how it can become and asset to the city."the commission says the meeting will be the first step towards cleaning up neighborhoods around town "i hope that it will stimulate a conversation between city council and city staff, in terms of putting some realy programs in place.getting started on some real strategic thinking in terms of addressing this problem.sydnie holzfaster, kq2 your local news leader>>> we will have an update on the city council work session with the land mark comission tonight at