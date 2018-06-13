Speech to Text for garage explosion

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

fire crews are investigating a garage explosion that happened over the weekend. shortly after 1 am sunday morning firefighters were called to a detached garage fire in at the 6300 block of washington street. upon arrival crews discovered one section of a three car garage was engulfed in flames the fire quickly spread to all three sections, totalling one car that was parked inside. homeowners were home at the time of the fire, but everyone was evacuated without injury the fire is