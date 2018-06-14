Clear

Child Death from Gun Shot

Posted: Wed Jun 13 20:44:13 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Jun 13 20:44:13 PDT 2018
Posted By: Brooke Anderson

Speech to Text for Child Death from Gun Shot

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

investigation of a young child... good evening, i'm brooke anderson. st. joseph police say 2-year-old london simmons died after she was shot in the chest at an apartment on south 12th street yesterday morning. prosecutors have charged 21- year-old alexzander green with endangering the welfare of a child. green is accused of leaving a loaded gun out while he was sleeping at the apartment. three other children between the ages of 2 and 6 were also inside the apartment at the time, according to a probable cause statement. the court document also states police found four large bags of marijuana and more than 37- hundred dollars in cash inside the apartment. police say green is related to simmons. he makes his first court appearance on friday. between 2013 and 2015, more than 100 children were unintentionally shot and killed in missouri... that's according to the department of social services. the death of two-year old london simmons reminds us that guns should be kept in a safe place -- especially when children are in the home. we spoke with buchanan county sheriff, bill puett, about what you should do to keep kids safe. (sot sheriff bill puett: "we obviously suggest keeping them unloaded, keeping the ammunition in a separate location than the firearm and running some type of locking mechanism whether it's a long gun or a hand gun to keep that weapon safe.") the buchanan county sheriff's department offers firearm locks to the public for free and -- you don't have to provide any information to get
