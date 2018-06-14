Home
The Heat Returns
The Heat Returns
Posted: Thu Jun 14 02:16:57 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Jun 14 02:16:58 PDT 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
83°
Hi: 96° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 86°
Maryville
79°
Hi: 86° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 80°
Savannah
83°
Hi: 94° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 86°
Cameron
79°
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 81°
Fairfax
83°
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 86°
A Heat Advisory is in effect from noon Friday until 8pm Sunday for portions of the KQTV viewing area. Temperatures will be in the mid 90s and Heat index values between 100 and 105 degrees.
