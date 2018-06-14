Clear

Heat Wave Begins Today

Posted: Thu Jun 14 05:28:41 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Jun 14 05:28:41 PDT 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

wx) from the heat for today. expect the 90s this feel like we are as well. be sure to today. there could the chances are not see any relief forecast to be mostly sunny with highs in the 90s once again. feels will be near the father's day weekend is going to expect sunny skies saturday and sunday with highs in the 90s. it is not until next week that we see more storm chances. those will through wednesday as highs do fall back into the 80s by tuesday.>> jennifer loomis is here with us now...
Saint Joseph
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 86°
Maryville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 80°
Savannah
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 86°
Cameron
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 78°
Fairfax
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 86°
A Heat Advisory is in effect from noon Friday until 8pm Sunday for portions of the KQTV viewing area. Temperatures will be in the mid 90s and Heat index values between 100 and 105 degrees.
