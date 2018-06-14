Speech to Text for Dr. Pamela Nelson 5-24-18

hearing and audiology. she's here today with some advice on joined by doctor pamela nelson. she is here today with advice to protect our hearing. when noise can just be too much. i had an experience just last week where i was at a story and there was a loud car. for at least an hour afterwards, my ears were ringing. i guess that's when you know it's too much but it can sneak up on you. >> a lot of times you don't realize maybe it's too loud for you. 85 decibels is something you can be exposed to for about eight hours is what we typically say. but every - - you add to that cuts that in half. >> we hear about decibels. we've got a pretty good sheet you put together for us that explains how much is too much. it starts with 60 decibels which might sound like a lot or not. >> that is normal conversation. i recorded my house and that is that 56 decibels with nothing going on. no conversation, nothing. normal conversation is around 60. >> then you've got the alarm clock which is 80. that sounds like it could be 200 and the morning waking up sometimes. it graduated from there. when do we start getting into serious levels? >> mp3 players or iphones can be 100 decibels. being exposed to that for 30 minutes can be damaging to your hearing. >> everybody's listening to their headphones now. >> if you're turning it way up, that will be a problem. there are ways you can put - - on iphones so if you do turn it all the way up. >> my phone is an android. there's a point where it's as if you go any farther, you may be risking yourself. that's a pretty good sensor. then it gets even more. concerts. we hear about these musicians. then 140, that gets into fireworks. >> 142 decibels. you can only be exposed to that for less than 30 seconds. >> at times you will see - - with headphones on. those are the ones that are smart. >> absolutely. you should be wearing them when yougo into any sort of situation bid concerts . to a concert and put headphones on? >> i have specific ones that fit in my ear. i have a filter. it filters out the bad sounds and allows me to have a conversation with the person i'm with. >> let's say we are exposed to this too frequently. what are the signs? >> obviously, ringing in thwthe ear will be very noticeable. tinnitus. >> that's up noxious enough. what about some severe damage. >> that's when you notice forces are more full. perhaps you are not noticing - - you are noticing speech is not clear. you have to turn up your television. those types of things. >> when it's gone, it's gone? >> yes. you can't get it back. >> with your job, what do you do as an audiologist? >> i identify, diagnose and treat. >> gives us things to think about as we turn our mp3 player on but i don't have one. i'm old-fashioned. certainly as we get to fireworks, thank you so much. for joining us today.