Speech to Text for Edward Jones 6-4-18

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

>> it was a good start to the week on wall street. the dow jones closing up 178 points at 24,813. some folks making some money. here what financial advice is mark matthews from edward jones. if i could take the information i have now, i would be a lot better off. >> what better way to do that than for father's day and any day. father's day coming up for dads, granddad's to share good advice with the kids and grandkids that can help them all their lives. >> don't make the same mistakes we did kind of thing. there is a lot of good advice you've got. >> nothing tricky for things like setting goals. saving for retirement, saving for college. >> a car or something like that. >> saving for goals is a great way to achieve them. >> baby steps. a few dollars a week. >> some kids, you'll be surprised that they're interested in the financial markets. what is the dow jones, what is the stock exchange? how do those work or what do they represent? kids soak that up more than you realize. >> i think the one you always tell us is putting time on your side. >> if kids can use that and learn to use that, that's the biggest gift you can give them in this description. >> it snowballs. >> time works for you or against you. >> living within your means. >> that's a tough one sometimes. again, think about if your kids are young people in your family could adhere to that and think about that. what that could mean to them over there years. >> i think that works both ways with parents. and then if you don't and you've got some debts. >> pay them on time. keep those up to date. these are all common sense things. kids don't know about these things off the bat. >> i remember when i was little, i collected banks. it was shaped like an electrical socket. you put the plug-in and it was a wall safe. i love putting little change in there. it never added to much but it started some good. >> great way to start having that satisfaction of putting money in the bank and making them think about it to save for a goal before they take money out of the bank. >> for more tips for kids or adults, how can they reach you? >> the internet. www.edwardjones.com. our number is - - either way those will get you write to us. >> 30 years later, that wall safe is still at my parents house.