Clear

Heat Advisory

Heat Advisory

Posted: Thu Jun 14 13:06:54 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Jun 14 13:06:54 PDT 2018
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 86°
Maryville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 80°
Savannah
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 86°
Cameron
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 78°
Fairfax
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 86°
A Heat Advisory is in effect from noon Friday until 8pm Sunday for portions of the KQTV viewing area. Temperatures will be in the mid 90s and Heat index values between 100 and 105 degrees.
