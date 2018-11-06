Speech to Text for Edward Jones 6-11-18

>> welcome back. being smart financially is about planning for the future whether it's retirement, saving for a home or even budgeting for your kids education. edward jones is here. there is such a thing as a 529 savings plan. >> that is correct. >> what is that all about? >> it's billed for just what it says. bills for college savings. postsecondary education. individual opens an account and contributed to that account, if you used your states plan and every state has a 529 plan. you can claim a state tax deduction up to a certain leve . >> can i simplify this? this would be like a 401(k) planexcept for education , instead of retirement. >> exactly what it is. it meets certain provisions that gives you certain tax breaks with a focus and the idea toward your children or grandchildren's education. >> you mentioned with the new tax codes there are a couple changes. an even broader use. >> correct. before the changes happened, the attractive feature of the education account with kids are going to go to school and your want to pay as a parent. you can put money in the account and you can reduce yo state taxable and income. as long as it was used for the right purposes, it came out that really tax-free. >> let's say, maybe a kid won't go to college and maybe some other the last. >> it's good for anything trade related or any loan program. what expanded under the new administration's tax code is today parents that have kids in a private school that's elementary, they can use funds from that 529 to pay for those expenses without a penalty. >> how great can that be? any student that's graduated and is facing all these huge bills, student loans. what a great gift parents giving to those kids. >> if you want to invest in your child's future, that's the gift that keeps on giving. >> these kids have been roped into these loans for a long time. how can folks reach you