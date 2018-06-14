Clear

Health Dept. Gives Law Enforcement Narcan

Posted: Thu Jun 14 16:16:38 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Jun 14 16:16:38 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sydnie Holzfaster

department st. joesph first responders are equipped to help those who have overdosed on opioids the missouri department of health and senior services has supplied the st. joseph health department with narcan to be given to first responders in the area. this afternoon the health department distributed 250 doses of narcan to the st. joseph police department, buchanan county sheriff's department and the missouri highway patrol troop h. the narcan is being provided at no cost to the health department and is expected to save lives help reverse the quickly, so that if someone is going into an overdose they will hopefully not die from it. the respiratory system and the narcan will help prevent that.") if you suspect someone is experiencing an opioid overdose, call st joseph police
