Speech to Text for Health Dept. Gives Law Enforcement Narcan

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

department st. joesph first responders are equipped to help those who have overdosed on opioids the missouri department of health and senior services has supplied the st. joseph health department with narcan to be given to first responders in the area. this afternoon the health department distributed 250 doses of narcan to the st. joseph police department, buchanan county sheriff's department and the missouri highway patrol troop h. the narcan is being provided at no cost to the health department and is expected to save lives help reverse the quickly, so that if someone is going into an overdose they will hopefully not die from it. the respiratory system and the narcan will help prevent that.") if you suspect someone is experiencing an opioid overdose, call st joseph police