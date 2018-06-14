Speech to Text for I-229 Future Plans

st. joseph, six.) after years of wear and tear, the interstate 229 double decker bridge is showing signs of aging. thanks for joining us, i'm alan van zandt modot is now assesing the 229 bridge and considering options for it's future. here's kq2 reporter dane hawkins with more. << áánatsáá[track] mitchell corbin has been farming and crop through st. 35 years and like many drivers, has seen and felt the road age [mitchell corbin] i've been on that deck since it was brand new we bringing 5 to 6 thousand bushels down here a year thats 6 to 700 trips [track] modot has known that interstate 229's bridge is approaching the need for repairs but this project comes with a hefty price tag[chris redline] if we're going to invest 50 million dollars in to on project we're going to make sure it's what the region wants [track] modot has hired a consultant to help them figure out how to best repair, or get rid of the bridge all together[stephen wells- sot] if we decided we wanted to get rid of it theres a lot of differnt things we could do in terms of the type of facility we want, where it would go [track] but getting rid of the bridge isnt what farmers like corbin think is a good idea [chris redline] its probably more utilized than it ever was and because of funding they want to tear it down i think that would be a detriment to the community[track] and corbin says that would force them to do more driving on smaller roads that are already having a hard time holding up.. [mitchell corbin] our lettered routes are deplorable [track] though the final decision on what to do with the bridge is over 14 months away.. --corbin says he's eager to be a part of the process [stephen wells] hopefull at the end of the day we have a solution that doesnt only help transportation but help economics, community, intergration those types of things as well[chris redline] as a tax payer yes i dont want to see them just waste the money but i think they need to think about how to rehabilitate this coridor in some way dane hawkins kq2 your local news leader >> we will be following this process as it develops and will let you know when modot has provided a link for comments on your opinion on what they should do with the bridge.