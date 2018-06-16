Speech to Text for Deputies Shot

hearing will be next month. the wyandotte county sheriff's office is mourning the loss of a deputy, and hoping for the recovery of another...earlier today, two wyandotte county deputies were shot, one fatally. authorities say the deputies were transporting an inmate from the jail to the county courthouse when the shooting happened. kansas city, kansas, police say just before 11:30 a.m. there was a report of shots fired. police say the deputies appeared to have been overcome by the inmate in the parking lot of a gated area at the courthouse. authorities say the suspected shooter was also shot. the wounded deputy is in critical condition. (sot "i heard pop pop pop, bunch of screaming and hollering and it was just like that quick, it was done.")(sot "unfortunantely this isn't the first time we've had to deal with this, and uh i think that they're gunna - they're doing their jobs. they're doing their jobs.")investigators say they will be reviewing cameras at the courthouse to piece together how the shooting happened. and the community is mourning the loss of the wyandotte deputy who was fatally shot... the deputy has been identified as patrick rohrer. a procession was held for the deputy this afternoon. rohrer was 35-years-old and had been with the wyandotte county sheriff's office for seven years. police have not yet released the identity of the second deputy who is in critical condition tonight. people in kansas city, kansas are reacting to the news of two deputies being shot... so far this year, three officers have died in the line of duty in that area. reporter melanie kendall has the details. << (nats - "it's sad though.") heartbreak through the k-c-k community enforcement officers have been killed while on the job in about two years. ("again.. it happened again, you hear that in california.. placed like that but not here in kc. ") emotions are high and people have questions.. ("overwhelming right now.. .. how did he get the gun.. i think that's really sad.. my heart and my condolence go out to the family.. i can't imagine.. we have officers who work in my family.. it's just sad") still in shock.. but thankful for the men and women who keep this community safe. ("being a police officer is a dangerous job.. we just want them to be safe.") ("i'm just shocked its here.. in kck.")>> also in