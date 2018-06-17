Clear

Heat Sticks Around Sunday

Posted: Sat Jun 16 20:21:19 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Jun 16 20:21:19 PDT 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

to 3 at the park. (sot ) colton cichoracki joins us now... (áanchors ad-lib toss to weatherá) 8pm monday for the entire kqtv viewing will be in the mid values between 100 heat advisory means that a period of hot temperatures are expected. drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, and stay out of the sun. father's day is looking like another hot day. highs will be in the mid 90s with feels like temperatures in the low 100s. skies are forecast to be mostly sunny with a slight storm chance during the afternoon. winds will be from the south at 10-20 mph. a cool down is on the way but it does not come until tuesday. as for monday, another hot day is expected with highs in the 90s. thunderstorm late on monday and into tuesday. there is a chance for a on monday. we will be keeping a close eye on the forecast. the 80s tuesday through saturday with storm chances every day. >> thanks colton...(áanchors ad-lib out of weatherá) still ahead
Saint Joseph
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 86°
Maryville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 81°
Savannah
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 86°
Cameron
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 80°
Fairfax
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 85°
A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8pm Monday for the entire KQTV viewing area. Temperatures will be in the mid 90s and heat index values between 100 and 105 degrees. A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures are expected. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, and stay out of the sun.
