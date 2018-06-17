Home
One More Day of Heat
One More Day of Heat
Posted: Sun Jun 17 15:50:06 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Jun 17 15:50:06 PDT 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
90°
Hi: 96° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 95°
Maryville
90°
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 90°
Savannah
90°
Hi: 93° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 95°
Cameron
86°
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 90°
Fairfax
89°
Hi: 93° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 94°
For tonight, expect mild temps with lows only dropping into the mid 70s. The heat continues into Monday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 90s. Feels like temperatures will be near 100 degrees once again.
