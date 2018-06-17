Clear

One More Day of Heat

Posted: Sun Jun 17 15:50:06 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Jun 17 15:50:06 PDT 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 95°
Maryville
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 90°
Savannah
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 95°
Cameron
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 90°
Fairfax
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 94°
For tonight, expect mild temps with lows only dropping into the mid 70s. The heat continues into Monday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 90s. Feels like temperatures will be near 100 degrees once again.
