Speech to Text for The Heat is Leaving

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the upper midwest this weekend. in michigan-- a flash flood emergency was declared. at least 60 sinkholes were reported and flooding washed out roads and swamped towns. the hardest-hit areas include houghton, lake linden, dodgeville, and hancock. (sot ) colton cichoracki joins us now... (áanchors ad-lib to weatherá) <<a heat advisory remains is in effect until 8pm monday for the entire kq2 viewing area. best advice is to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, and stay out of the sun. for tonight, expect mild temps with lows only dropping into the mid 70s. the heat continues into monday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 90s. feels like temperatures will be near 100 degrees once again. changes begin late on monday into tuesday. a cold is front is forecast to move through the area and then stall out over the area for much of next week. high temps on tuesday will be in the 80s and thunderstorms will be likely. some of these storms could be on the strong side during the afternoon so be sure to stay with kq2 for updates. as for the rest of the week, we will see thunderstorm chances almost every single day as the stalled out front sits over or just to the north of the area. another good chance for thunderstorms will be on wednesday with highs in the low 80s. after wednesday, storm chances exist but are lower with highs in the 80s through sunday.>> thanks colton...(áanchors ad-lib to weatherá)