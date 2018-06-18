Speech to Text for 6-18-18 United Way Stuff the Bus

>> it's time to start thinking about stuffing the bus. the united way's school driver kids. - - here to tell us more. >> we are beginning our volunteer looking process. >> this is a fun one every year just filling up this bus with school supplies. >> we usually use around 350 volunteers for this event. we are at most walmarts. it's always - - so we should that tax-free weekend for shopping. >> in addition to reminding folks to be thinking about that weekend, you want some help. what kind of commitment are we looking for? >> because of the heat, we usually go for about a two hour shift. on friday and saturday at 8:00 in the morning. and 530 on saturday. you can sign up for a two hour shift individually. you can sign up with your family. you can start with any sort of a team because this is a great group event. >> you bet. we saw video of the actual event for past years. what are volunteers going to be doing once their on-site? >> some of them will be at the doors to walmart handing out flyers. so customers know what kind of supplies to buy. >> most of the people going and are buying their own supplies anyway. also, inside the bus. organizing the bus that where the salvation can pick it up for their event. >> always great to see a full busload of stuff. >> we will pull it up on both locations and it's always amazing when the salvation army picks it up and takes it away that our volunteers have filled them. to know 800+ kids will get school supplies the week after. >> for those who may be interested in receiving some of those donations a little early, that will be through the salvation army. >> contact the salvation army if you need supplies. we need as many volunteers as possible. contact me at the united way or go to www.st. joseph united