Speech to Text for Storms Likely Tuesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

way.org. >> jake martin from united way. stuff the bus 2018. let's stuff this weather away and move on to something cooler. >>> i think we will finally see relief into tomorrow. kind of just looks hot outside. the heat advisory that's been in effect continues until 8:00 tonight. looks like a couple more hours that we will deal with this heat. the heat index values, 102 in st. joseph. that's what it's feeling like. as for those temperatures, 94 is the current temperature. 91 mound the city. 93 falsity. a very hot day for today but we are tracking cooler air to move and tuesday. 87 degrees so a little cooler. these are 70s for thursday and friday. actually see a little bit cooler air move in. there is a line of thunderstorms to the west. with the storms trying to move into our area. i think the best chance for rain will be toward falls city. hiawatha and rockport. they will be trying to move into our general direction as we go through the rest of the evening. the best chance will come tomorrow. severe thunderstorms warnings in effect. they are a ways away from st. joseph. generally moving to the east and northeast to looks like they will move toward falsity. there is a marginal risk tomorrow for the entire area. looks like damaging winds and hail will be the primary threats. as we go into wednesday, another chance for a few thunderstorms as well. looks like a very active pattern. we will see those hours moving to our area but our chances are very low. that's when we can see a few strong to severe thunderstorms for tuesday. high temperature of 83 degrees with thunderstorms likely. as we go to the next five days, 79 degrees with storm chances continuing. we see 70s and 80s with