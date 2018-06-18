Speech to Text for Food For Kids Clip

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the event.. the st. joe mustangs left the baseball gear at home and took to the streets of st. joseph today helping out the community was the goal of a few baseball players who donated their time to help out the local non-profit "food for kids" the organization provides lunches for area kids during the summer monday through fridayfirst year that the mustangs were invited to take part in one of their events (sot: "we invite the mustangs and other churches and other helps the community to grow instead of tear down. ) around 150 lunches are given out per day