Food For Kids Clip

Posted: Mon Jun 18 16:37:42 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jun 18 16:37:42 PDT 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

the event.. the st. joe mustangs left the baseball gear at home and took to the streets of st. joseph today helping out the community was the goal of a few baseball players who donated their time to help out the local non-profit "food for kids" the organization provides lunches for area kids during the summer monday through fridayfirst year that the mustangs were invited to take part in one of their events (sot: "we invite the mustangs and other churches and other helps the community to grow instead of tear down. ) around 150 lunches are given out per day
We say goodbye to the extreme heat on Tuesday but say hello to storm chances. For tonight, will keep an isolated storm chance in the forecast as lows fall into the 70s.
