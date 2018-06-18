Clear

6-18-18 Firework Safety

Firework Safety with Kovacs

Posted: Mon Jun 18 16:39:27 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jun 18 16:39:27 PDT 2018
Posted By: Chris Roush

Speech to Text for 6-18-18 Firework Safety

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and off storm chances. some beneficial rain can be on the way. >> welcome back. july 4th the couple weeks away and that means it's fireworks time. here was fireworks safety tips, - - thanks for being here. there's always so much confusion about fireworks. let's clear it up again. >> basically anything that doesn't launch into the sky. sparklers, snappers, smoke bombs. >> some people would say all of the fun ones are illegal. >> we've got a lot of legal ones. >> i remember smoke balls. that is a giant smoke ball. >> that's got to be the biggest ever made. >> lots of different colors. >> five different colors. if you can have your choice between five different colors. >> that is legal. what's in the middle? >> a crackles and pops. i rated it at a 10.5. >> this looks interesting. >> - - let's talk about the safeway to light these items. >> you never want to hold it and light it. - - if it doesn't like, don't try to divide it. >> people hate to get a firework that doesn't light. do take them back at your place, >> oem. i think we got one back last year. >> where are you? between
Saint Joseph
88° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 95°
Maryville
81° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 81°
Savannah
88° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 95°
Cameron
86° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 91°
Fairfax
79° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 81°
We say goodbye to the extreme heat on Tuesday but say hello to storm chances. For tonight, will keep an isolated storm chance in the forecast as lows fall into the 70s.
