Speech to Text for Parisian-Style Cafe Opens Downtown

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

building. just over a week old-- many are saying that cafe belle epoque-- has a certain je ne sais quois. kq2's madeline mcclain spent the afternoon finding out what that is... running bed & for 12 years. cafe belle epoque.the look and feel..."it's the era of cafes" 1920s paris."it's with the artists who would hang out in cafe's, the writers who were there."lucky for olin cox good idea.belle epoque sits in building.olin cox bought it in 2004."we first started with lofts and so we worked our way down."cox fixed up the space next door for fredereich's market.an organic grocery store."then we began working on the cafe."paris has history. so does the red brick building. "we restored iconic landmark." built in the 18-80s-- and added to the national register just over 5 years ago. fashioning something new yet incorporating--church pews from iowa, lighting from europe and things that were local but had an old world feel."the ultimate goal is revitalizing the downtown."frederick avenue is the gateway to the downtown."there's a lot of movement on the street."we feel lucky and fortunate that we are a part of that movement." a market, coffee shops, pizza places cafe."it's a date spot."fresh breads, ingredients, wine, in a pretty space. the cafe is open from 5-11 p-m tuesday through