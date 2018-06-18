Speech to Text for Open Door Food Kitchen

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

<<<everyday hundreds of hungry people pass through food kitchen "we that you come door food kitchen and you can eat, no there is no qualification."for the last thirty years the kitchen has made a home on edmond street providing hot meals for people from all backgrounds "a lot of these people are not the homeless, that's somewhat of a misconception. probably 80-85 percent of the people there working poor, they don't have a livable wage."but in order to serve the community, volunteers need a place to prepare and serve meals "they are in a hundred year old building. it's very expensive for them to stay there."staying in the older building has already lead to costly maintenance "the to replace tiles probably every six months or so just because of the use to keep the facility clean and sanitized."and operational costs play a facility"your utilities went up, our utilities went keep that in tact definitely a challenge for our the food kitchen 1million needed facility"the facility has kind of outlived our new facility would better for us."for the next six months the kitchen will be asking for community donations to build a new home on eighth street "raising those funds are the most to keep doing what community and holzfaster, kq2 your local news officials at the food kitchen hope to start construction on a new facility by next march. at the open door food kitchen's current edmond street, volunteers are seeing an uptick in foot traffick. food kitchen officials say summer typically brings in more people looking to get out of the heat and more families with children who typically get their meals at school during the rest of the year. however, after the salvation army closed its doors at the booth center for homeless,, food kitchen staff say they've seen more people coming in to their facility, nearly doubling their typical crowd (sot"with the facilities closing around town and shifts in the way people have different venues, we've seen almost a double increase in our numbers in the last month. just because of the facilities and the happened." ) food kitchen employees say that in may, they served up to 280 patrons each