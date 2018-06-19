Speech to Text for CROSS WALK REVAMP

the story. [track] meet baxton desrain, he says he likes riding his bike to he's a little doing that [braxton despain, 5th grader] i like to the school so it kind of makes me feel unsafe sometimes// knowing that there might be speeding cars coming by and one of them might hit you [track] over the year, staff at minnie cline elementry noticed many cars weren't slowing down or even stopping at signs or cross walks.. so they decided to take action..with the help of some of their students [keira raya] we're going to paint and put reflectors down [braxton despain] it's a really good thing for a lot of people to make them feel safer [troy dunn] if can make things visible reminders it wont be so easy to forgetsays on any 450 cars pass these new help remind [danielle hope with the bright new lines they'll be able to recognize the areas they should be stopping feel safer walking to school and that parents feel more comfortable with letting their kids walk to school[track] now braxton says he's feeling more confident to do [braxton despain] you can do it by yourself and know that cars won't hit you, they'll stopthe goal is for crosswalked to be maintained by the school or the city for may years to come dane hawkins kq2 the