NWMSU SHOOTER GRANT

Posted: Tue Jun 19 06:12:53 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Jun 19 06:12:54 PDT 2018
Posted By: Dane Hawkins

Speech to Text for NWMSU SHOOTER GRANT

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

year. áánatsáá[track] during this year there has been an average of one school shooting a week.. a statistic that scares aspiring teacher lillian flanery [lillian flanery, sr. -sot] being a future teacher it breaks my heart knowing my own life could be in danger but also my future students could be in danger [track] but at northwest..she knows she safe.. safewise has named the university as one of the safest colleges in the country for the past three years....but as she's witnessed [lillian flanery- sot] you never know whats going to happen[track] which is why northwests police department is excited to get new gear thanks to a $7500 grant..[cheif clarene green- sot] this is equipment that we will train a lot with we hope to never deploy during a critical situation we know of folks will be pretected[oc track] right now police are using sheild like this and helmets like this and even though they are really hard, bullets can still penatrate through..thats why they are getting an upgradeáánatsáá [cheif clarene green- sot] we can send officers in they can be protected an they can use that same life saving equipment to protet others and get them out of there [track] this new protection has many students feeling even better about [nicholas zittritsch-sot] we already felt secure but its like a security blanket [track] and at least lillian can feel safe in the class room for now.. [lillian flanery-sot] just to know they have our backs even more with this grant and they new equipment that they have, it makes my heart feel a lot better dane hawkins kq2 your local news leader the officers
After days of dry weather & extreme heat, big changes are moving in beginning into Tuesday. A cold is front is forecast to move through the area and then stall out over the area for much of the week. High temps on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s and rain/thunderstorm chances will be likely. Some of these storms could be on the strong side during the afternoon so be sure to stay with KQ2 for updates.
