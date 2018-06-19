Speech to Text for NWMSU SHOOTER GRANT

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

year. áánatsáá[track] during this year there has been an average of one school shooting a week.. a statistic that scares aspiring teacher lillian flanery [lillian flanery, sr. -sot] being a future teacher it breaks my heart knowing my own life could be in danger but also my future students could be in danger [track] but at northwest..she knows she safe.. safewise has named the university as one of the safest colleges in the country for the past three years....but as she's witnessed [lillian flanery- sot] you never know whats going to happen[track] which is why northwests police department is excited to get new gear thanks to a $7500 grant..[cheif clarene green- sot] this is equipment that we will train a lot with we hope to never deploy during a critical situation we know of folks will be pretected[oc track] right now police are using sheild like this and helmets like this and even though they are really hard, bullets can still penatrate through..thats why they are getting an upgradeáánatsáá [cheif clarene green- sot] we can send officers in they can be protected an they can use that same life saving equipment to protet others and get them out of there [track] this new protection has many students feeling even better about [nicholas zittritsch-sot] we already felt secure but its like a security blanket [track] and at least lillian can feel safe in the class room for now.. [lillian flanery-sot] just to know they have our backs even more with this grant and they new equipment that they have, it makes my heart feel a lot better dane hawkins kq2 your local news leader the officers