Speech to Text for AMANDA ESTEP

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

up own. <<áánats machines beepingáá [track] this-- is amanda's normal..[ rebecca estep] at three there was a doctor that finally said go get your for cf we were that was what it never a why me it was always why not me because i'm strong enough i can [track] cf is a hereditary disease with no cure that makes it increasingly harder to breathe and fight off infections..diagnosed..docto seven years old..[ rebecca estep] when she was first diagnosed they said at childrens mercy figured it wasnt going to be that long [track] ..its now amanda graduated from missouri western she's about to celebrate her 24th birthday [amanda] it's just another year but another year ive made itshe's just a fighter she goes out there needs to do she doesnt ive up[track] it marks another year she'll keep fighting-- but she always wants to give she always wants to give to well[amanda] if i can help some one else and help lighten their life a little easier ive done my [tracks] she's organized benefits, designed and sold tshirts, and walked miles to raise money and cystic fibrosisgreat opportunity for me to be able to spare them i'd rather be able to take it on and spare them or help them [track] shes raised over 10 thousand dollars.. and inspired a countless amount of others [amanda] dont let it define who you are yest i have cf more than that áánatsááhawkins kq2 your local news amanda