Speech to Text for Decadent Chocolate Dessert

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

here>> here we are with just desserts. you are ready for cooler weather. >> i am. i am praying. >> you are living up to your name today that you are making a dessert for us. >> a really simple, easy, decadent chocolate dessert. >> i like it. easy and decadent. >> most everybody has these items in their cabinets. powder, butter , vanilla and milk. what we've done here is i've added the flour and sugar and some of the cocoa. you will take that and add a half cup of milk than one third of a cup of melted butter. this is really a strange recipe because you pour water, hot water over this batter. >> what does the water due to it? >> i'm really not sure. >> it makes it good. you have to work the cocoa pretty good. >> it gets pretty stiff like brownie mix. >> it really is. >> what's it been like to be at just desserts the last couple weeks? >> we've been really busy. had lots of father's day stuff going out. hope everything had a good father's day. and enjoy the desserts they took home from us. >> some of the other items you've been making, your summer menu fighter stuff. >> we have but it seems like our patrons want the chicken and noodles and pot roast and meatloaf. >> as good as that stuff is, it's so hot. >> we've actually gone back to serving our regular menu starting today. >> glad you're here to tell us about it. chicken and noodles are good anytime. looks like it's starting to firm up. >> it is. >> what do you do with that next? >> it's going to go in this pan right here. >> is this a usual menu item? >> i make it okay. it's a favorite. everybody loves chocolate. you can hardly go wrong with that. you can serve it with ice crea . >> what we will do, as riveting television as this is. we >> we are back with tracy from just desserts. our chocolate cobbler here. we finally got it out of the pan. we also have the final product here as well. look at all that chocolate. >> went to get your batter mixed up. you sprinkle brown sugar and cocoa over it. and - - >> i tried it out and it's fabulous but it's lighter than you would think it is. not like a big block of brownie. >> it's very light. then you take out water and pour it over this. you don't want to stir it. just let the water to stand on it. and it goes into the oven. >> that's part of why it's so