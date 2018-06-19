Clear

More Rain in the forecast

More Rain in the forecast

Posted: Tue Jun 19 12:15:28 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Jun 19 12:15:28 PDT 2018
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Fairfax
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
A nice break from the heat today as we saw some much needed rain for northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. More rain is in the forecast for the area and we could use it.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events