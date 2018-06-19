Speech to Text for SJSD BOE Retreat

night. today the st. joseph school board met with the new superintendent for the first time to talk about the district's future. kq2's sydnie holzfaster caught up with school officials at their annual retreat to find out what they have planned for next year. <<nat "i don't believe it is our job to change mind, i believe it is our job to move forward."the st. joseph school district is looking to move forward under the guidance of superintendent doug van zyl "for the first time, this board we are actually getting to do work. it's time for us to get to work, we've got a lot of work to do and it's exciting to see some fresh ideas and the passion that dr.van zyl has."saturday van zyl met with school board revisited issues of the past "we talked about some things in the past, but now is a great opportunity to let those things go and really get focused onto the positive things we want to do."the school board took time at the annual retreat to focus on creating a new student- centered strategy for the district "the number one concern should always be 'are we doing what's right for kids?'"the board also took constructive look at how they communicate with the public "the board really talked a lot of reestablishing trust and credibility with the community and with staff. then we really want to focus on students and student achievement and making sure our students are receiving the very best education possible." creating better opportunities for students by bringing in better educators "our hook is going to be to provide the very best opportunities for all of our staff that want to come here. that means top notch education, top notch professional development; a board and a superintendent that work to support them and a community that really truly supports education."sydnie holzfaster, kq2 your local news leader>> van zyl will take over as superintendent at the start of the next fiscal year on july 1. the next board meeting is slated for thursday