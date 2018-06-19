Speech to Text for Credit Card Skimmers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

safe alan the e-m-v chip on the front of your card helps protect your bank account information when using debit cards most gas stations have chip readers inside the store, but they won't be required to have chip readers on their pumps until 2020, making them more likely to be targeted for skimmers detachable skimmers hook onto card reader at gas pumps and can collect your personal banking information. banks recommend selecting credit when running cards at the pump to avoid giving out additional information like your pin number and being on the looking out for things like broken security seals and loose card readers when selecting a gas station. (sot"if you believe your information has been compromised, first and foremost use that 24 hour number on the back of your debit or credit card and immediately contact the customer service center at your financial institution." ) wright recommends checking your bank accounts daily if you regularly pay at the pump when filling up your vehicle. a majority of banks also offer mobile banking alerts that will send you a text or email if they notice suspicious transactions on your account. reporting in the studio sydnie holzfaster, kq2 your local news