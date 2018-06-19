Speech to Text for Hamilton's Water Supply Hits Critical Low Levels

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

plagued a large part of the counrty for months now and missouri is no exception, for one small missouri town in our area the situation has gotten so dire they've had to take crucial steps to secure their water supply kq2's ron johnson tells us more <<this year's drought is starting to have big impacts on small towns [keith gilbert] we need water for everyday living, i'd like for the people in town to be able to use their swimming pools, i'd like to be able to wash my car...in hamilton the city is in the midst of a water shortage[jean van iperen] if you talk to some of the old timers in town, they say this is the worst its been.the problem going all the way back to the winter months, wth a lack of snowfall, then a dry spring only made things worse, and the heat isn't helping either. [van iperen]...so all that effects what's going into the resevoir and there's not much water in this resevoir, its down 57 inches below the spillway, and that's led to the city imposing tough water restrictionsamong the new rules, residents can't water their lawns or plants, they also can't fill their own swimming pools, or even go to the car wash. still its not enought to keep enough water in the resevoir [gilbert] we're losing two inches a week...every week hamilton's been seeing growth on its main strip over the past few years, and city leaders say the drought puts that growth at a standstill. [gilbert] its uncomfortable for everybody, we want the town to grow, but with the resevoir being so low, you just can't. there's only one thing that can turn it all around [gilbert] we need a lot of rainand more than just what comes in a typical shower[van iperen] we need the two, the three the four inch rains, and still its gonna take a lot of those to get us to a point.ron johnson kq2 your local news leader>> in addition to the restrictions, the town is also asking residents to cut their water consumption by 30 percent city officials say if the situation worsens,the city will shut down non-essential water services and increase fines for violators